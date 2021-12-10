Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,222,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $311,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

