Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,567 shares of company stock valued at $253,650,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

SNOW stock opened at $361.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average of $298.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

