Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.58 ($33.24).

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €29.23 ($32.84) on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($58.72). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.81.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

