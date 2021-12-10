Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soitec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will earn $6.29 per share for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70. Soitec has a one year low of $179.70 and a one year high of $273.50.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

