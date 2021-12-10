SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $313.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.