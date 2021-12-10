Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) CEO Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) CEO Christopher E. Herald bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPL opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.51. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

