SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $172.62 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $172.62 million and $9.53 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

