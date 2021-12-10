Sonar (PING) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Sonar has a market cap of $13.94 million and $127,204.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.07 or 0.08054047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,504.62 or 0.98582187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

