Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.550 EPS.

SON traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.