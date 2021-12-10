Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 145,817 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

