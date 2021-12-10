Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert C. Buie Acquires 510 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 510 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $21,287.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.45. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

