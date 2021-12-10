Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

