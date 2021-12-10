SPAR Group (SGRP) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SPAR Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group’s rivals have a beta of 3.30, indicating that their average stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03% SPAR Group Competitors -1.97% -77.28% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPAR Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group Competitors 1204 6044 11288 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given SPAR Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPAR Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million $3.37 million 5.73 SPAR Group Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 49.52

SPAR Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SPAR Group rivals beat SPAR Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

