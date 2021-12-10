SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.05

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.05 and last traded at $119.05, with a volume of 1666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $510,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

