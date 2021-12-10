SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

