Spectris (LON:SXS) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,051.60 ($40.47).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS opened at GBX 3,609 ($47.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,710.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,839.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.