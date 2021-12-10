Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 310.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $61.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

