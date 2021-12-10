Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.48 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

