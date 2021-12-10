Spire Wealth Management Has $3.93 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $81.03 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

