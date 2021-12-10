Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,593,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $424,626,000 after acquiring an additional 279,405 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.