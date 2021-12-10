Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

