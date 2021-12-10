Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.07.

SAVE opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

