Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:CXM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 120,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprinklr by 515.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprinklr by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.