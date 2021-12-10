Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.33 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

