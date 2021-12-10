Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.85 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.4107 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

