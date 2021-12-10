Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California."

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPRB. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.90.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

