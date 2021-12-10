SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,881. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 49.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 898.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

