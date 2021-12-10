SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 0.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

LUV stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.