SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

