SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,721,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,349,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

