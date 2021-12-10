St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

