STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Brokerages expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report $59.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 2,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $73.67 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.42 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

