Stacks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103.04 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $103.04 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00141750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00188199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,816,839 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

