Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.75) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON SGC opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The firm has a market cap of £410.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.52.
About Stagecoach Group
