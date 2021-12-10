Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.75) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SGC opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The firm has a market cap of £410.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.52.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

