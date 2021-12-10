Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 26,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 395,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,700,000.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

