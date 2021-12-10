Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

