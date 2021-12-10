Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Gap Up to $186.05

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $186.05, but opened at $194.30. Stanley Black & Decker shares last traded at $195.10, with a volume of 10,042 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.