Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $736.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.16 million to $750.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of STN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 65,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,348. Stantec has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Stantec by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stantec by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 527.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

