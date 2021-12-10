Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $116.73. 6,110,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

