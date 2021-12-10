Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.