State Street Corp Invests $221,000 in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

