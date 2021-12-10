State Street Corp Purchases New Holdings in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp owned 0.84% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $2.81 on Friday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.