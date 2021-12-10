State Street Corp Purchases New Stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the second quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter worth $192,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 75.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 157,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 47.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 594,527 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DGLY opened at $1.12 on Friday. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 193.66%.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

