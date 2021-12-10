State Street Corp Sells 49,531 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,531 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Bank7 worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Bank7 by 14.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSVN stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

