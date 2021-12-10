State Street Corp Takes Position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 94,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

XELA stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XELA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $541,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

