Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$53.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.81. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$39.82 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$671.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.