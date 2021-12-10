Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by Truist from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

