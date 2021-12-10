Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $103.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

