Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,935 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JSPR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). On average, equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,030,000.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

