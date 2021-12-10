Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Receives C$5.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRX. National Bankshares downgraded Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE SRX opened at C$6.24 on Tuesday. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$764.05 million and a P/E ratio of 91.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

